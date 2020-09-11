Tom Jones: LaMalfa doesn’t value his constituents
In the words of President Reagan, ”Are you better off than you were four years ago?”
Probably not, unless you’re a corporation or one of the wealthy who benefited from the $1.9 trillion Republican tax break. But, you know who is? Our congressman, Doug LaMalfa.
Mr. LaMalfa paints himself as a warrior for our district — fighting for our interests. In reality, Doug LaMalfa is a sycophant for corporations, wealthy donors and special interests. While he is enjoying his tax-funded subsidies for his already prosperous farm, we find ourselves in need of some help. Don’t look to Mr. LaMalfa for rescue. He voted against the Heroes Act citing fiscal responsibility. Funny how he never mentioned fiscal responsibility when he voted in favor of that $1.9 trillion tax break.
It’s clear who and what he values and it isn’t the people of the district. Vote for Audrey Denny. She refuses corporate campaign donations, and will keep her constituents as her number one priority.
Tom Jones
Penn Valley
