Tom J. Behlmer: LaMalfa, fossil fuel interests and climate change

Our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, has a horrible record on climate change. His district is as vulnerable to wildfire as any in the country, yet he supported Trump, who called global warming a hoax and rolled back measures to slow global warming emissions.

LaMalfa has voted with fossil fuel interests every step of the way. How can he look constituents in the face and claim he represents them and is “one of us?” LaMalfa’s legislative voting record on climate has contributed to putting our lives, houses and community at risk.

Certainly if he had voted pro climate instead in the past, it would not have stopped the Paradise or Greenville disasters, but it might stop it from happening again to another town like ours five, 10 or 15 years from now. LaMalfa will probably respond with excuses and point the finger elsewhere.

If he truly represented us, he would be far out in front on the issue of global warming and the fire risk it poses to his district.

Tom J. Behlmer





Grass Valley