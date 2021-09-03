Tom J. Behlmer: LaMalfa, fossil fuel interests and climate change
Our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, has a horrible record on climate change. His district is as vulnerable to wildfire as any in the country, yet he supported Trump, who called global warming a hoax and rolled back measures to slow global warming emissions.
LaMalfa has voted with fossil fuel interests every step of the way. How can he look constituents in the face and claim he represents them and is “one of us?” LaMalfa’s legislative voting record on climate has contributed to putting our lives, houses and community at risk.
Certainly if he had voted pro climate instead in the past, it would not have stopped the Paradise or Greenville disasters, but it might stop it from happening again to another town like ours five, 10 or 15 years from now. LaMalfa will probably respond with excuses and point the finger elsewhere.
If he truly represented us, he would be far out in front on the issue of global warming and the fire risk it poses to his district.
Tom J. Behlmer
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tom J. Behlmer: LaMalfa, fossil fuel interests and climate change
Our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, has a horrible record on climate change. His district is as vulnerable to wildfire as any in the country, yet he supported Trump, who called global warming a hoax and rolled…