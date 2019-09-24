 Tom Engleman: Anti-Vaxxer mayhem has Newsom running scared | TheUnion.com

Tom Engleman: Anti-Vaxxer mayhem has Newsom running scared

Letters | September 24, 2019

Am I the only one who sees the irony and almost laughable humor in the anti-vaxxer’s quest? They have joined the elite club of science deniers who also have the climate-change deniers as card-carrying club members.

Political, self-serving quests make for odd allies and weird bedfellows.

But there is power in numbers. Perhaps they should all join hands and sing Kumbaya while the planet burns and our youth die of past-cured diseases.

Tom Engleman

Nevada City

