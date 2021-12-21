Tom Dyer: Unfair criticism of student representative

Regarding Terry McLaughlin’s column of Dec. 16: Ms. McLaughlin, much of your column criticizes the student representative to the high school board for his reading of a statement about what is currently taught (or not) regarding systemic racism in our history. You stated that “this student’s response was not an attempt to seek clarity on any aspect of the actual presentation” and “who proceeded to read from his laptop computer a lengthy prepared statement in advance of the board meeting …”

Was not the presentation you referred to also prepared in advance?

Having taught at the high school and college levels for 40 years, I know that an effective teacher will prepare in advance what he/she will say and do in the classroom. He did his homework to prepare for the board meeting. You criticize him — I give him credit for preparing.

You write that “what concerned parents actually desire in their children’s education is the promotion of curriculum and ideals that emphasize, among other things, the cultivation in our children of a profound love of our country based upon a serious, honest and balanced study of our founding documents and principles.”

The “other things” that need to be discussed in our schools are the racism against and hate of others not like you and I.





Tom Dyer

Grass Valley