Tom Durkin: Transportation misinformation

"It's unfortunate."

That was the answer I got from Gold Country Stage when the bus drove right past me at the Alta Sierra bus stop at 8:17 a.m. on Feb. 21.

When I called the general manager/supervisor (whose name I did not get), he said it was "unfortunate" that I didn't know I was supposed to be at the Alta Sierra Drive and Johnson Place bus stop if I wanted to catch the bus to Auburn.

There is no Alta Sierra Drive and Johnson Place bus stop listed on the bus schedule! Both the Grass Valley-to-Auburn and Auburn-to-Grass Valley bus stops for Alta Sierra are listed as Alta Sierra Drive and Little Valley Road.

When I pointed that out, he just kept telling me "it's unfortunate" that I didn't know about the secret bus stop. I'm 70 years old. I have spinal stenosis, sciatica and a shattered vertebra. It was a long, painful and "unfortunate" walk back home.

There was no admission that the schedule is wrong, no apology, no offer to make things right. After he said "it's unfortunate" about the fourth time,

Recommended Stories For You

Tom Durkin

Grass Valley