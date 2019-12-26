Tom Durkin: Thanks for covering issues with housing vouchers
Thank you, John Orona, for your excellent exposé of Housing Choice vouchers (aka Section 8) in The Union.
When I had a voucher, not only would landlords flatly refuse to rent to me, but my then-current landlord raised my rent, forcing me to move out (after three years of on-time rent and no problems).
It’s going to take more than a name change to fix Section 8’s. A Housing Choice voucher requires an insane amount of work and humiliation for a very low chance of success. Making it “illegal” to discriminate against Section 8 vouchers is not going to help much.
The program needs to be redesigned to give landlords an incentive to rent to people with Housing Choice vouchers.
Tom Durkin
Grass Valley
