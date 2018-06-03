Tom Behlmer: Smarter donating with CharityWatch

If you have not heard of CharityWatch and are considering making a donation, check them out. It is an independent charity watch dog and assigns letter grades to charities.

The following is from their website: "We dive deep to let you know how efficiently a charity will use your donation to fund the programs you want to support. CharityWatch exposes nonprofit abuses and advocates for your interests as a donor."

Their site has a tab for top rated charities and breaks them down by category. They have challenged some well know charities for abuse of funds.

It's not too late to make a Memorial Day donation in memory of the fallen. Don't fall prey and give smart.

Tom Behlmer

Grass Valley