Tom Behlmer: Smarter donating with CharityWatch
June 3, 2018
If you have not heard of CharityWatch and are considering making a donation, check them out. It is an independent charity watch dog and assigns letter grades to charities.
The following is from their website: "We dive deep to let you know how efficiently a charity will use your donation to fund the programs you want to support. CharityWatch exposes nonprofit abuses and advocates for your interests as a donor."
Their site has a tab for top rated charities and breaks them down by category. They have challenged some well know charities for abuse of funds.
It's not too late to make a Memorial Day donation in memory of the fallen. Don't fall prey and give smart.
Tom Behlmer
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Second suspect arrested in Grass Valley in connection with murder of Vietnam vet
- Nevada County deputies find over 800 marijuana plants, sheriff says
- FBI links Grass Valley bank heist to 10 other robberies
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Nevada county prosecutors to seek life in prison without parole in Sean Bryant murder case