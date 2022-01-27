Tom Behlmer: Look at traffic around the mine

This is in reply to Don Rogers’ column, “Who owns the science?” The mine would generate 13,220 vehicle trips either in or out per month, which is based on numbers found on pages 883-884 of the Draft Environmental Impact Report.

Ask yourself: Would you want that in your neighborhood? The area has many feeder roads into busier roads like Highway 174 or Bennett Road. Drivers have to cross traffic to get to their lane like a version of the video game Frogger.

Plus, there are roads in the area with semi-blind turns on two-lane roads. What could go wrong? In September there was a fatal head-on accident on Brunswick that sent two others to the hospital.

Your caricature of those opposed to the mine is upsetting. We are not anti- science, and should not be described as such.

Maybe the proper perspective is not houses should not have been built around a mine that has been closed for 70 years, but Rise Gold should not have bought land in a residential area to open a mine that would require zone permitting changes.





Tom Behlmer

Grass Valley