Tom Behlmer: LaMalfa not serving his district
Doug LaMalfa, our congressman, voted against the recently passed infrastructure bill. The bill included $65 billion for rural broadband internet and aid to those unable to afford it. In addition, legal changes were made to promote competition among telecom service providers to drive down costs.
Seems like it could help his district.
Second, the Department of Agriculture will receive $500 million for wildfire defense grants to at-risk communities such as ours.
Put the hyper partisanship aside and do what is right for your district. His district is one of the most fire prone in the country. He should be fighting to increase federal grants in the bill, not trying to block by voting no.
His slogan is “He is one us.“ It seems he is against us on these crucial matters.
Tom Behlmer
Grass Valley
