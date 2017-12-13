Tom Behlmer: LaMalfa does not have our backs

Our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, does not have our back on taxes. Our congressman recently voted for the proposed House budget which:

Ends deductibility of uninsured losses due to earthquakes and fires, but keeps it for floods. Hey Doug, this is a California district you are supposed to represent.

Increases government debt by at least $1.5 trillion over 10 years according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Repeals the mandate to have health care coverage. This is likely to result in higher premiums as young healthy people leave the market leaving older sicker people. Many may not be able to afford coverage.

Skews the benefits of the tax cuts to the rich and corporations according to CBO.

Ends deductibility of medical expenses that exceed 10 percent of income and state income taxes.

If you are lucky to get a tax cut, it is temporary; for corporations, the cuts are permanent.

Medicaid and Medicare could be cut in the future to pay for the tax cuts.

Student loan interest deduction would be limited to $2,500 per year.

Even our neighboring conservative Congressman Tom McClintock voted no to the House tax bill. If LaMalfa's vote upsets you, vote against him in the 2018 elections.

Tom Behlmer

Grass Valley