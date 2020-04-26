Tom Behlmer: Helping the environment from home

One day we will be able to shop again. In the meantime a lot of us are relying on Amazon and other internet retail sites.

If you want to help local small business, hold off ordering those nonessential items from Amazon and others and instead, buy them at a physical local store when available.

Also, on an unrelated matter, but since I writing a letter to the paper might I suggest if you’re feeling guilty about not driving a hybrid or electric car, but are not ready to give up your gasoline powered vehicle, consider a subscription to organizations that fund projects to remove greenhouse gases. Terra Pass and Rain Forest Trust are such organizations.

According to Terra Pass’s website, it only costs about $5 per month to offset the emissions from a four-cylinder sedan driven 12,000 per year. I have no financial interest in either organization.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Tom J. Behlmer

Grass Valley