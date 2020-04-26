Tom Behlmer: Helping the environment from home
One day we will be able to shop again. In the meantime a lot of us are relying on Amazon and other internet retail sites.
If you want to help local small business, hold off ordering those nonessential items from Amazon and others and instead, buy them at a physical local store when available.
Also, on an unrelated matter, but since I writing a letter to the paper might I suggest if you’re feeling guilty about not driving a hybrid or electric car, but are not ready to give up your gasoline powered vehicle, consider a subscription to organizations that fund projects to remove greenhouse gases. Terra Pass and Rain Forest Trust are such organizations.
According to Terra Pass’s website, it only costs about $5 per month to offset the emissions from a four-cylinder sedan driven 12,000 per year. I have no financial interest in either organization.
Support Local Journalism
Tom J. Behlmer
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User