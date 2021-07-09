Tom and Jude O’Toole: The Fourth — What a day!

We had the honor to participate in Nevada County’s Fourth of July Parade. What an event! What a community!

Thanks to all the hard work and coordinated effort by all the volunteers, led by Robin Davies of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Fourth of July 2021 in Grass Valley proved to be nothing less than spectacular.

It seems the national media has been trying to condition us, for how many months now, that America is lost, even dying, if not dead. So 10 of us riding on a 1941 fire truck started out on the parade route and were not prepared to see and feel the enthusiasm from all the parade spectators.

As we traveled down East Main Street, it really was moving to see all the joy with families, couples and children applauding, cheering, waiving their hand-held American flags, singing out “Happy Fourth of July!” and “thank you.”

Impressive, to say the least. As we headed up the hill of West Main and then making the turn on to Mill, we were really unprepared for the depth of this magnificent throng. We were greeted by the hundreds and hundreds of spectators all cheering, applauding and just plain enjoying their freedom on this grand Independence Day. This contagious energy continued throughout the entire parade route.





No, America is not dead. From what we witnessed today, the love for this great country is certainly alive and well — especially here in Nevada County. What a day!

Tom and Jude O’Toole

Grass Valley