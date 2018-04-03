Todd Juvinall: Vote against sanctuary state status

I am requesting our Board of Supervisors to immediately vote against California's "Sanctuary State" status. Place it on the agenda and let's debate it.

We all take an oath to uphold and support the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of California. These "laws" passed by the state are seditious and must be disregarded.

For some reason, our state legislature and governor, run by left-wing Democrats, think they represent all of us with their radical laws and rules. I understand majority rules, but this lawlessness against America has to stop and be challenged.

Let's start with the county supervisors and our city councils starting the return to sanity.

Todd Juvinall

Nevada City