Tina Guerrero: Disappointed in our county supervisors office

As a retired sheriff’s deputy I can’t believe the rudeness of our county supervisors office in response to my claim. On Dec. 28 a county plow came down my street and hooked a wire with a transformer attached, which was lying on my truck.

Witnesses who were cutting a tree in the street watched as she hit the wire with her mirror, which lifted the wire and transformer and hit my truck leaving a dent in the tailgate and damage to the roof. She then drove off without leaving a note.

I placed a claim with the county and was rejected without explanation. I called and talked to Nick Poole who was in charged of the claim. He said no matter what steps I take it will be rejected as it was a “act of God.”

When I tried to respond he hung up on me and would not take my return call. I also tried to call Mr. Ed Scofield, District 2 county supervisor, and left a message for a return call. Still waiting.

What kind of community service is this? As a deputy, if we were to respond this way we would end up in IA and be investigated. So disappointed.





Tina Guerrero

Grass Valley