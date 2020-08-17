Tina Green: The ultimate ‘cancel culture’

Regarding Manny Montes’ Other Voices column, “The Cancel Culture of the Progressive Left,” you want to talk about “cancel culture?”

Sending in anonymous troops to stop people from exercising their constitutional right to protest, that’s cancel culture. A president who fires anyone who doesn’t agree with him 100%, that’s cancel culture. Refusing to help “blue states” with life-saving PPE and funds, that’s cancel culture.

Allowing 140,000-plus citizens to die by denying science and ignoring a pandemic, is the ultimate in “cancel culture.” Sickening.

Tina Green

Nevada City