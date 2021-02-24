Timothy May: Great column on aging

I salute Carole Carson for the second installment of her focus on joyful aging (“Joyful Aging: Dealing With Regret,” Feb. 1). How refreshing to encounter a columnist in The Union who draws on the likes of Thoreau, Jefferson, Baldwin, Disraeli, and John Wooden to support a thesis about the inevitability of human regrets and how we can deal with them effectively.

Carole’s common sense advice on dealing with remorse as we age, combined with her unsparing self-disclosures, inspire readers to stay in the present, make a difference to others, and accept the limitations and rewards of old age.

I commend Carole Carson and the editor of The Union for providing a column that offers local readers so much more than the half-dozen columnists in The Union who time and again, in lieu of offering any genuine depth or insight, simply spew out more cliche opinions on the same old hot button political issues featured on cable news and social media.

Our local readers, young and old, deserve more columns offering decency and wisdom and optimism. They deserve more columns like Carson’s and fewer by cynical pundits who delight in stirring the pot in our local and national uncivil war.

Timothy May

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: We agree, but you might be conflating community submissions for the opinion section with Carson’s fine lifestyle column, among several others in the news and features sections.