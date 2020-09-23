Timothy May: Baker ideally qualified

I urge Nevada County residents to vote for Julie Gerngross Baker for the Nevada County School Board.

Currently the board is anchored by seasoned educators Susan Clarabut and Louise Bennicoff Johnson. Julie would bring complimentary skills to that team: as an arts advocate and entrepreneur, she nurtured and expanded the Center for the Arts in the midst of a recession.

As a county board member, she would bring fiscal savvy to an overview of the county superintendent’s budget — a budget that will be hit hard by the post-pandemic, post-climate disaster cuts. Sacramento has warned all county supervisors to expect for the 2011-2012 budget cycle.

Julie’s public relations finesse and fundraising expertise will prove invaluable to the county school board, as counties throughout the state will be lobbying for state funds and competing for private grants in support of much-needed public school services.

Baker is ideally qualified to be a county board trustee during these historically challenging times.

Timothy May

Grass Valley