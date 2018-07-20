Timothy Jensen: The important flip side

In response to Mr. Avansino's letter in the July 11 edition of The Union, I'd ask him the flip side of the discussion, to wit:

What protects a woman in whose body is an embryo for which for, any reason at all, she does not to wish to completely change her life for the next 18 years plus a handful of months by incubating it into a constitutionally protected person?

A philosophy held by many people that an embryo is such a person should not force her to have no choice in the matter. Roe v. Wade got it right. Hopefully Judge Kavanaugh will continue to abide by stare decisis — the legal principle of determining points in litigation according to precedent.

Timothy Jensen

Grass Valley