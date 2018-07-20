Timothy Jensen: The important flip side
July 20, 2018
In response to Mr. Avansino's letter in the July 11 edition of The Union, I'd ask him the flip side of the discussion, to wit:
What protects a woman in whose body is an embryo for which for, any reason at all, she does not to wish to completely change her life for the next 18 years plus a handful of months by incubating it into a constitutionally protected person?
A philosophy held by many people that an embryo is such a person should not force her to have no choice in the matter. Roe v. Wade got it right. Hopefully Judge Kavanaugh will continue to abide by stare decisis — the legal principle of determining points in litigation according to precedent.
Timothy Jensen
Grass Valley
