Tim Stokes: LaMalfa slams House impeachment vote

Let us not forget the last line of the Mueller Report, (IV. Conclusion,p. 444):

“Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

This could be considered the first step. The July call to Zelensky the last. To those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and are now critical of the impeachment process as a “witch hunt” I must say, “If the process scares you, the facts are going to absolutely haunt you.”

Tim Stokes

Grass Valley