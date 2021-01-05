Tim Stokes: LaMalfa in ’Crazyland’

Just when you thought, “Whew, we are almost out of Crazyland, along comes LaMalfa!”

This is the guy who held onto the possibility of massive voter fraud despite assurances by local voting officials that this was a fair election, frivolous court cases being tossed out, and a statement by the U.S. attorney general that there was no evidence sufficient enough to alter the election outcome.

His “thinking“ was that it could have been there. He also believed that man did land on the moon, despite the fact that he wasn’t there to witness the event personally!

Mission Control to LaMalfa — We did land on the moon and brought back rocks (not cheese).

As to his “no“ vote on COVID-19 relief checks:

“We need to do something different moving forward …” (like sending money to Pakistan).

“This means being focused on helping the actual citizens who have lost income because of government lockdowns” (and of course any race track that has a dozen actual horses).

He also argued the new bill would lead to bureaucratic waste, and that because the government payments are ultimately funded by taxpayers, it would be “more efficient to not pass the bill” (and that pretty much sums up his time in the House).

“Letting people keep their own earnings to begin with cuts out the inefficient government middleman” was his motivation for voting in March for the CARES Act, which included $1,200 in direct aid. The article stated: “The congressman could not be reached for comment.”

Tim Stokes

Grass Valley