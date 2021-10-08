Tim Stokes: Go Giants

On this day it is appropriate to say, as the Doors sung years ago, “This is the end …” and more importantly, “The West is the best…”

With a total of 107 wins, followed up by 106 wins (with a tip of the hat to the Dodgers ) warms the heart of this baseball fan who has followed the Giants from Russ and Lon down through Krup and Kuip and of course Vin Scully (on the other end of the spectrum).

But, the fat lady hasn’t sung. It is not the end! And to all those namby-pamby, lily-livered so-called baseball fans who sing, “We’ve only just begun,” I say: I never did like the Carpenters.

“Bring it!”

With charcoal strips under each eye, I decided to substitute pine tar for Old Spice deodorant until the series is concluded (never mind that this makes it nigh impossible to swing a bat — I’m a pitcher). And there will be no Band Aids applied in case of injuries; rub a little dirt on it. So strap on the gear, adjust the batting gloves, select a bat and play ball.





I guess this is the place to say we’ve only just begun the postseason (but the Carpenters never would have said that!). Go Giants.

Tim Stokes

Grass Valley