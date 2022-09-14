Tim Ogburn: Vote for Kermit Jones

In most elections, I’ve been disappointed to experience candidates who are either in some lobbyist’s pocket or as dry as toast. Dr. Kermit Jones is an exception. He comes across as personable and someone who listens and will honestly represent all of our district.

Kermit listens to what the 3rd Congressional District needs and talks about what he can actually achieve. He will work to increase access to rural health care while reducing its costs. He will support law and order by keeping police well funded. He will introduce legislation to establish a fire insurance program similar to our national flood insurance program. As a family man, physician, and Navy vet, Kermit Jones is one of us.

His opponent reveals nothing other than he wants to win. What is his platform? His California Assembly record is mediocre, and in the field of health care is actually contrary to our health needs. Kevin Kiley has no plans to deal with our fire hazards or helping with our fire insurance. Kiley’s not one of us. Kermit Jones is!

Tim Ogburn

Nevada City