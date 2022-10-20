Tim Ogburn: Two candidates, two approaches

The United States is facing serious issues like ridiculously expensive healthcare, inflation, rampant homelessness, and droughts, floods and fires from climate change. On their respective websites the two candidates for Congress in our 3rd District offer distinctly different approaches.

Dr. Kermit Jones expresses solid plans to attack these problems.

For example, Dr. Kermit Jones will carry legislation to create a National Fire Insurance Program much the same as our National Flood Insurance Program. He will work to secure funding for 100% broadband coverage for CA-03 and make sure it is affordable for all Americans. He has a health care plan to decrease overall health care costs by 20% over the next decade as well as increasing access to rural healthcare. Dr. Kermit Jones will also fight to make sure a portion of the $213 billion the President plans to invest in our country’s housing system comes to help families in our district.

Kevin Kiley offers no specific plans at all, only empty platitudes intended to divide us rather than help us restore our society.

Vote for Dr. Kermit Jones California Congressional District 3.

Tim Ogburn

Nevada City