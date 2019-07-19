Tim McCall: ‘Make America white again?’

Our Speaker of the House, third in line for the presidency, leader of our Democrat party; the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, has accused those who believe we should control the southern border, of trying to “make America white again.”

Polls show that a vast majority of our citizens want secure borders. This notion crosses party lines. Speaker Pelosi included many in both parties with her accusations.

Having been accused of racism by the leader of my own party, I would begin questioning where my party is headed and where to place my loyalty.

Tim McCall

Grass Valley