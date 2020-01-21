Tim McCall: An open letter to U.S. Senator McConnell

Senator McConnell,

The House was required by the Constitution to impeach the president for “…Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes or Misdemeanors.” The House failed in their mission in that the Articles of Impeachment do not include the accusation of a crime of any kind, much less those required by the Constitution.

Please ask the judge to dismiss based on the fact that the Articles of Impeachment do not comply with the Constitution. This will place the decision to dismiss with the Chief Justice, who cannot be accused of partisanship.

With this approach, you will avoid the spectacle of a trial; a trial missing the basic element of a crime. Also, in the end, you will avoid asking our senators to compromise their principles by voting on something that is unconstitutional.

Please stand up for these unambiguous provisions in our Constitution.

Tim McCall

Grass Valley