Tim McCall: Aiding and abetting
What course of action would you favor if you knew someone was extorting money from innocent people and passing that money on to a second party who was then laundering it through a nonprofit; all to aid and abet criminal activity? Should there be an investigation, indictments, a trial, and suitable punishment? Do you need more specifics before answering?
Consider the federal government collecting taxes through an armed IRS. That money is allocated to Homeland Security and FEMA. The money is laundered using grants to United Way, Catholic Charities, and Central American Refugee Center, who then distribute the money to people who are in our country illegally, all to support their criminal activity and encourage more to come to our country illegally.
Is there a difference between the two scenarios? If not, would you be in favor of a similar course of action?
If you are still reading along, I have more questions: In this case, is the federal government making charitable contributions with taxpayer money? Or, are these charities acting as federal government contractors, using some of the money to support organizational overhead, and spending the rest on goods and services, and influence?
Tim McCall
Grass Valley
Tim McCall: Aiding and abetting
What course of action would you favor if you knew someone was extorting money from innocent people and passing that money on to a second party who was then laundering it through a nonprofit; all…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.