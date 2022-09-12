Tim McCall: Aiding and abetting

What course of action would you favor if you knew someone was extorting money from innocent people and passing that money on to a second party who was then laundering it through a nonprofit; all to aid and abet criminal activity? Should there be an investigation, indictments, a trial, and suitable punishment? Do you need more specifics before answering?

Consider the federal government collecting taxes through an armed IRS. That money is allocated to Homeland Security and FEMA. The money is laundered using grants to United Way, Catholic Charities, and Central American Refugee Center, who then distribute the money to people who are in our country illegally, all to support their criminal activity and encourage more to come to our country illegally.

Is there a difference between the two scenarios? If not, would you be in favor of a similar course of action?

If you are still reading along, I have more questions: In this case, is the federal government making charitable contributions with taxpayer money? Or, are these charities acting as federal government contractors, using some of the money to support organizational overhead, and spending the rest on goods and services, and influence?

Tim McCall

Grass Valley