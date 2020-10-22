Tim Hood: Packing the court only brings short-term political gain

After the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, Senate Democrats have threatened to “pack the Supreme Court and end the filibuster.” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have refused to answer the question about whether they support these changes.

Currently, if 41 senators vote against ending debate on a court-packing bill, it could not pass the Senate and become law. Some Democrat senators want to end the filibuster and lower the number of votes needed to end debate from 60 to a simple majority.

Any party in control of the House, Senate and the White House could thereby abolish the legislative filibuster and simply pass a new law increasing the number of Supreme Court justices.

Abolishing the filibuster would undermine the Senate’s role as a careful deliberating body. Packing the court would undermine its independence. Together, these tactics would change the nature of our constitutional government.

Packing the court will only yield short-term political gain at the cost of the long-term health of our republic. Court decisions would be decided, undecided, and redecided with every swing of the electoral pendulum. No government could remain stable. Voters deserve to know where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand on this critical issue.

Tim Hood

Penn Valley