Tim Henry: Co-champions: sportsmanship in a time of COVID-19

After taking precautionary measures and postponing the Division VI State Championship girls basketball game to March 12, we received a call from California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) that they were canceling all championship games.

Not only did this affect the Division VI championship, but also the open division and the final state tournament at the Golden One Center in Sacramento (see the CIF website for their press release on this). This marked the end of the road for the amazing Lady Warriors team of 2020.

We had been in close communication with our competitors, Forest Lake Christian High School during this entire time, and we made the decision to accept co-champions rather than vacate the bracket. The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors were ready to take on the No. 3-ranked Forest Lake Christian Falcons. Our girls were clearly disappointed in not being able to play in this monumental and historic game. Laytonville was set to play in its first state championship game in school history at the very moment that an historic global pandemic took precedent.

Even though the Lady Warriors did not get to play their final game, it does not take away from their accomplishments on the court, and the history they made for Laytonville High School in becoming the first-ever team to become state champions, even if they share that honor with one other school.

Congratulations to the Laytonville High School Lady Warriors Basketball Team of 2020.

Tim Henry (Nevada Union High School class of 1992)

Principal, Laytonville High School, Mendocino County