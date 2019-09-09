Tim Geckle: Loved the BrewFest

The BrewFest on Aug. 24 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds was amazing! I was impressed at how this great event by Music in the Mountains is a wonderful gathering of our community.

There were lots of people of all ages and many young families having lots of fun with each other. Everyone seemed very relaxed and laughter and conversations flowed continuously among everyone there. This is something that is greatly needed during these stressful times.

Your front page coverage and pictures showed how much fun it was. I am impressed by Music and the Mountains and all of the people that energize it.

Many thanks to Music in the Mountains for making this special event possible!

Tim Geckle

Grass Valley