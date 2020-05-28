Tim Collins: Seat belts? No way!
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of being told I have to wear my seat belt while driving. I don’t care what you say, they can’t make me. I have rights!
What can they do to me — give me a ticket? I won’t pay it. If they revoke my driver’s license, I’ll drive commando. If they arrest me, in court, I’ll choose jail. I won’t cooperate, I’ll go on a hunger strike. I have rights!
In jail, if they beat me with a rubber hose, I’ll bruise and bleed on their floor and tell my ACLU attorney, I have rights!
When I get out of jail, I’ll try to sell my house and move. I’ll fight the lien on my house and refuse to pay my property tax and any penalties. After I lose my house, my job, my family and my friends, I’ll go nuts. I have rights, you know!
And now they want me to wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of a deadly virus. Talk about government over-reach!
Tim Collins
Grass Valley
