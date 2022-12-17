facebook tracking pixel Tim Bruhns: Limericks | TheUnion.com
Tim Bruhns: Limericks

Tim Bruhns

A pretty young lady named Sally

Tried shopping in downtown Grass Valley

She drove all around

No parking she found

Now she shops only the valley

A bearded old man they call Tim

Decided to shop on a whim

He got in his car

And drove to afar

The local too troubled for him

Tim Bruhns

Nevada City

 

