Tim Bruhns: Limericks
A pretty young lady named Sally
Tried shopping in downtown Grass Valley
She drove all around
No parking she found
Now she shops only the valley
A bearded old man they call Tim
Decided to shop on a whim
He got in his car
And drove to afar
The local too troubled for him
Tim Bruhns
Nevada City
Robin Wood: Sheriff’s Community Academy an asset
I would like to thank our sheriff, Shannan Moon, for initiating the 2022 Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Community Academy, held July through October.
