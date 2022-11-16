Tillotson: County Codes Department Responds to Health and Safety Complaints





Tasked with responding to citizen complaints regarding property, building, and structure code violations, the County of Nevada Code and Cannabis Compliance Department (Department) addresses fire, safety, and health violations with the goal of securing voluntary compliance with County codes.

The Department is complaint-driven, which provides residents the ability to have legitimate health, safety, and environmental issues investigated and addressed. Since some property owners may not be aware that they have a code violation, our first contact with a property owner is informational, not punitive. However, if corrections are not made, fines and penalties are applied per the County Code. There is an appeal process, which provides the checks and balances that we all expect. This entire process is administrative, so it can take some time and can be frustrating to neighbors who would like to see issues addressed right away. At the same time, the process gives property owners ample time to come into compliance. On a very rare occasion, such as with an overflowing sewage system, an immediate abatement is necessary to address an emergency and typically involves other departments and agencies.

Because Code Compliance only functions administratively, it was surprising to read the November 10, 2022, opinion piece in The Union titled, “Tom Durkin: Bad optics at Rood Center, part 2,” which states that “…Code Compliance is evicting four families…”. The Department does not evict anyone. We are not aware of anyone being made homeless because of their inability to bring their property into compliance. When the Department encounters folks in need, we will work with the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement (HOME) Team and Social Services to help bring people the services they need (www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/HOMETeam).

In his article, Durkin questions why the County can’t discuss code case specifics with the public. This is because the County Code allows for confidential reporting of code violations and because property owners should be allowed to address violations on their own property.

Of course, housing is a challenge for many of us in the community, but minimum standards, such as the Building Code, provide basic safety and health requirements for where we choose to live. Building Codes and other codes (including for sewer, water, electric service, and gas) exist to ensure structures and associated utilities are built safely to protect the community, the environment, and our quality of life.

With that said, we occasionally come across landlords or property owners that subject renters to potentially unsafe conditions, often while making a profit through rent or lease payments that are comparable to those for safe, permitted housing. For example, the Department has dealt with code complaints where neighbors are concerned for their own safety as well as the health of the environment; where land is being leased for unpermitted cannabis cultivation, which harms our permitted growers; where a shed is being rented for housing, a tarped area is being rented for RV housing and other unpermitted structures are being rented as housing — all without a permitted and safe sewer system, water supply, electrical system, and propane gas. In these situations, the safety of often unknowing occupants and the health of the environment are of primary concern.

To address housing challenges in our community, the Board of Supervisors continues to make housing a priority to help improve the availability of workforce housing and housing for those who are without. There have been several efforts that have helped, but there is a lot more to be done, and that’s why the Board objective and the associated initiatives and tasks are also the priorities of the Department and other County agencies. The results of our efforts are regularly updated online at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardObjectives .

More information about the Department, including contact information and information on how to file a code complaint, is available online at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/CodeCompliance .

Trisha Tillotson is the CDA Director with the County of Nevada and can be reached at trisha.tillotson@nevadacountyca.gov or by phone at 530-265-1222.