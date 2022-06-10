Tiberius Froloff: Why do they get to decide?

“Thars gold in them thar Bristol, Alaska, hills!“ It’s not a secret, developers are trying to open up one of the biggest gold mines in the United States just up north.

But what is interesting is that the Bristol County supervisors don’t have the authority to say gold mining there is fine. The EPA, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Department of Fish and Game, courts of law, and other agencies are already set up to protect people and the environment from unrestrained greed known as development.

Yes, the county supervisors have no statutory authority to decide whether or not a gold mine will kill fish, and release the toxic processing and processed waste into the environment. No statutory authority.

The weirdness is that the Nevada County supervisors, well, they claim they have the right for a few jobs to decide whether or not Rise Gold can mine gold here — that is they can come and produce toxic tailings that travel down roads around the mine with 30-ton trucks 24/7, spewing toxic dust. Whatever happened to the rule of law? Just askin’.

Tiberius Froloff

Grass Valley