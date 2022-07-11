Tiberius Froloff: Nevada County is not for sale

What’s it worth living in this community? I fear that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors is now trying to put a price on it, spending your good money to speculate on how much Rise Gold Corp. would pay for the deaths that might cost this county for reopening a gold mine.

The supervisors could have saved a lot of public money, anguish, anxiety, confusion, and more pain if they just acted responsibly after the community came together overwhelmingly against the gold mine at the Planning Commission hearing.

It was an abuse of discretion for the supervisors to request another draft environmental impact report, as the weak one presented clearly showed there were far too many significant unavoidable impacts on the community.

It’s simple; the gold mining industry is a water resource-sucking, dynamite blasting, hazardous chemical storage, toxin-processing, toxic waste-producing distributing, and storing business.

An economic study isn’t going to cure the water theft, contamination, risk to life for humans and animals, pollution to the environment, and disruption to the quiet peace of a small town.

Like Bernie, this community is “Not For Sale.” So why is it taking these supervisors so long? Makes a body wonder.

Tiberius Froloff

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: The legal process includes draft environmental impact reports being subject to public comment and reworked based on those comments, eventually leading to a final report.