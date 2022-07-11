Tiberius Froloff: Nevada County is not for sale
What’s it worth living in this community? I fear that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors is now trying to put a price on it, spending your good money to speculate on how much Rise Gold Corp. would pay for the deaths that might cost this county for reopening a gold mine.
The supervisors could have saved a lot of public money, anguish, anxiety, confusion, and more pain if they just acted responsibly after the community came together overwhelmingly against the gold mine at the Planning Commission hearing.
It was an abuse of discretion for the supervisors to request another draft environmental impact report, as the weak one presented clearly showed there were far too many significant unavoidable impacts on the community.
It’s simple; the gold mining industry is a water resource-sucking, dynamite blasting, hazardous chemical storage, toxin-processing, toxic waste-producing distributing, and storing business.
An economic study isn’t going to cure the water theft, contamination, risk to life for humans and animals, pollution to the environment, and disruption to the quiet peace of a small town.
Like Bernie, this community is “Not For Sale.” So why is it taking these supervisors so long? Makes a body wonder.
Tiberius Froloff
Grass Valley
Editor’s note: The legal process includes draft environmental impact reports being subject to public comment and reworked based on those comments, eventually leading to a final report.
Richard Thomas: A little wisdom…
At the Celtic Festival several years ago, a T-shirt spoke to me: “So much information and so little wisdom,” it declared and was attributed to The Druid. Although it doesn’t fit well and the printing…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User