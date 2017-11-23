Threat of lawsuit should not trump your voice on Dollar General decision

Our planning commission has decided to not recommend a Dollar General Store at the entrance of Alta Sierra.

Dollar General Store backers are expected to launch an appeal, perhaps even with threat of a lawsuit. Should you feel that the green entrance to Alta Sierra should stay green, or are uneasy in allowing this type of business for any variety of reasons, contact your Board of Supervisors today.

The threat of a lawsuit should not trump your voice.

Allen and Sabine Ostrofe

Alta Sierra