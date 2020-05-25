Thomas Wilson: Misleading language
In the “Crime and Public Safety: section on May 15 in The Union, I read “The driver was evaluated and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug.”
Most media uses this misleading language. It is part of why most people who drink do not think of themselves as drug users, and it makes it easier for them to feel animosity for people who use things which they do not.
Thomas Wilson
San Diego
