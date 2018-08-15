Thomas O’Toole: Well done, Machen
August 15, 2018
Machen MacDonald has authored many wonderfully informative articles for The Union. His recent, "Do Your Best to Be Happy" (Aug. 6) is a classic.
If read and followed, this will not only increase one's productivity but have other positive effects including making you, your company and customers happier. Well done!
Thomas O'Toole
Grass Valley
