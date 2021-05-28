Thomas Dyer: Separation of church and state

In response to Ms. Taylor’s “what say you” in her “Other Voices” column on My 25 regarding timeless principles in the Constitution: I say I’m not confused what the document says since I’m not infusing religious beliefs into it. All its provisions are secular.

Nowhere does our Constitution mention any kind of deity. Even in Article II, section 1 where it states the actual oath of office the president must take, the Constitution doesn’t include “so help me god”.

Various presidents have added this phrase themselves. Regarding separation of church and state, the Supreme court has prohibited prayer in public schools thus not violating part of the First Amendment; the Roe vs. Wade decision allowing abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy (allowing for a state’s interest in later trimesters) was based upon the implicit right to privacy within the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment; since all 60 plus lower courts were not provided any evidence of the Big Lie in the 2020 election, the Supreme Court had nothing to adjudicate.

The “timeless principles” Ms. Taylor mentions are obviously those of her personal religious and partisan beliefs. My one request: Keep your religion out of my secular government.

Thomas Dyer





Grass Valley