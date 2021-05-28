Thomas Dyer: Separation of church and state
In response to Ms. Taylor’s “what say you” in her “Other Voices” column on My 25 regarding timeless principles in the Constitution: I say I’m not confused what the document says since I’m not infusing religious beliefs into it. All its provisions are secular.
Nowhere does our Constitution mention any kind of deity. Even in Article II, section 1 where it states the actual oath of office the president must take, the Constitution doesn’t include “so help me god”.
Various presidents have added this phrase themselves. Regarding separation of church and state, the Supreme court has prohibited prayer in public schools thus not violating part of the First Amendment; the Roe vs. Wade decision allowing abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy (allowing for a state’s interest in later trimesters) was based upon the implicit right to privacy within the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment; since all 60 plus lower courts were not provided any evidence of the Big Lie in the 2020 election, the Supreme Court had nothing to adjudicate.
The “timeless principles” Ms. Taylor mentions are obviously those of her personal religious and partisan beliefs. My one request: Keep your religion out of my secular government.
Thomas Dyer
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Terry Gallagher: Kudos to R.L. Crabb
Just wanted to express my gratitude for your editorial cartoonist, Mr. Crabb. He is a national treasure and we are so lucky to have him as part of our community. His cartoon from May 25…