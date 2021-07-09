Thomas and Elizabeth Burchfield: Mine’s a bad idea

The Rise Gold mining project is a bad idea by any measure. We’ve looked at Mr. Mossman’s claims for the project, but he and his Canadian company are making impossible promises that don’t add up, especially with history as a guide.

Remember that the nuclear power industry made similar extravagant claims for airtight safety and security, but we got Chernobyl and Fukushima regardless.

Sure, Rise Gold doesn’t rise to that scale, there’d be the chance of disaster enough with poisoning of precious — very precious — water supplies (during a megadrought), environmental damage, and lower property values.

Most of the money would go outside the county. The benefit to we who live here, natives and newcomers alike, would be less and the regrets many.

Thomas and Elizabeth Burchfield





Grass Valley