Thea Hood: Why you should bother to vote
Election integrity raises one of the most important issues in California today: Is this still the California where honest elections remain the cornerstone of our republic? Does our system continue to reflect the will of the citizens of California or is our republic being eroded through election fraud?
Election Integrity Project California has documented cases of fraud in the past, with several successful lawsuits, calling for an end to such practices.
Other groups, like the Brennan Center for Justice, state that illegal voting is extremely rare and impersonating another voter is virtually nonexistent.
Sure, some fraud exists, but to what extent? Some say not enough to influence election results — although a city council seat in Compton was won this year by only one vote. One vote! And to top it off, that councilman and five other defendants now face voter fraud charges.
Don’t let the possibility of fraud discourage you from voting! If you don’t vote, you lose for sure. If you do vote, at least you have a chance of winning. Remember, with enough votes, the fraud can be overcome.
So, don’t despair! Vote! Your one vote can make a winning difference.
Thea Hood
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Thea Hood: Why you should bother to vote
Election integrity raises one of the most important issues in California today: Is this still the California where honest elections remain the cornerstone of our republic? Does our system continue to reflect the will of…