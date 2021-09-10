Thea Hood: Why you should bother to vote

Election integrity raises one of the most important issues in California today: Is this still the California where honest elections remain the cornerstone of our republic? Does our system continue to reflect the will of the citizens of California or is our republic being eroded through election fraud?

Election Integrity Project California has documented cases of fraud in the past, with several successful lawsuits, calling for an end to such practices.

Other groups, like the Brennan Center for Justice, state that illegal voting is extremely rare and impersonating another voter is virtually nonexistent.

Sure, some fraud exists, but to what extent? Some say not enough to influence election results — although a city council seat in Compton was won this year by only one vote. One vote! And to top it off, that councilman and five other defendants now face voter fraud charges.

Don’t let the possibility of fraud discourage you from voting! If you don’t vote, you lose for sure. If you do vote, at least you have a chance of winning. Remember, with enough votes, the fraud can be overcome.





So, don’t despair! Vote! Your one vote can make a winning difference.

Thea Hood

Penn Valley