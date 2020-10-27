Thea Hood: Vote for Hudek, Delgado Fava and Neumann

With voting almost entirely along party lines, California Senate Bill 98 was recently passed by both the state Senate and the state Assembly, and was signed into law by Gov. Newsom. This bill essentially restricts charter school funding for next year to attendance numbers corresponding with this past year.

In other words, if a charter school has 50 students enrolled this year and 100 enrolled next year, their funding will be correspondent to 50 students. Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley was one of the only vocal critics of this bill, which was clearly passed to put pressure on charter schools in an attempt to eliminate them as competition to traditional public schools.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden opposes federal funding for charter schools. Pro-choice Democrats are clearly anti-choice when it comes to your child’s education.

Nevada County Board of Education candidates Grace Hudek, Peggy Delgado Fava and Ashley Neumann understand that not all children benefit from the same method of learning. They will advocate for a parent’s right to opt for the type of school in which their individual child can thrive. Vote GPA — Grace, Peggy, and Ashley.

Thea Hood

Penn Valley