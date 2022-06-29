Jeanne Palmer: The Union’s single use plastic problem
Over 90% of the plastics we use end up littering our environment. It stays there forever, breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces that then enter our food sources and our bodies. I’ve felt compelled to do something. I’ve been trying to reduce my personal use of plastic for the past few years. I started by trying to elimin ate obvious single use plastics like the bags at the grocery store, plastic cups and straws, plastic waterbottles and food and household items encased in plastic. In that vein, I want to point out that the blue plastic bag that my Union newspaper arrives in five mornings a week, rain or shine, is an unnessessary single use plastic. The Union has a daily circulation of about 14,000, a large portion of that being delivered in a single use plastic bag. My last carrier would reuse the bags so I saved them for her, along with the rubber bands. But that is a drop in the bucket. I urge The Union to reduce the use of these single use plastics for all subscribers by requiring their carriers to use plastic bags only on rainy days.
Jeanne Palmer
Nevada City
Barbara Tanner: We’re devolving
In advanced societies, rules and customs are refined, and EVOLVE. Today, in the U.S.A. a DEVOLUTION occurred. A devastating time for women’s rights!
