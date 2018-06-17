The power of Aikido

Thank you for the excellent article about Molly Hale. I've known Molly for many years and I can assure you that she is the incredible person described in the article. A couple more things you may wish to know:

Molly attributes a large degree of her resilience and success in dealing with her accident to her Aikido training. Molly says that without her Aikido training she would not have survived the accident.

Molly is extremely respected in the Aikido community worldwide. Molly has recently been named to an international committee to study and improve Aikido training and instruction for differently-abled people. This is a huge honor in Aikido. Molly was named to the committee by Aikido's world headquarters in Japan and she alone represents the United States.

Molly continues to train and teach Aikido. She is a fantastic instructor and tremendous fun to train with. You can train with Molly and take her classes at Aikido'Ka, located at 142 McKnight Way in Grass Valley or by calling 530-273-2727 for more information. She and her husband Jeramy teach Friday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to check out their classes.

Frank Bloksberg,Chief Instructor

Aikido'Ka

