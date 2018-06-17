The gift of mulch
June 17, 2018
A truckload of thanks to NID and their enthusiastic employees at the Nevada County Fairgrounds recently. This load of mulch was just what we needed to top off our garden areas. We'll conserve water and beautify the yard for the hot summer months. We really appreciate it.
Ginny and Jim Knott
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Altercation at Grass Valley transient camp injures two, sends man to jail
- Hilary Hodge concedes District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors race
- Lake Wildwood looks to remove geese, cites E. coli issues
- BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded
- THE UNION NOW: LATEST Election 2018 results; live feed from the newsroom