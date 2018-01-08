Thanks to community for the Christmas cheer

Sierra View Manor would like to thank Sierra Master Chorale, First Baptist Church, Forever Young Choir, Twin Cities Church, Nevada City Elementary, Echo Ridge School, the "Activity Girls," primarily from LDS, Pack 23 Cub Scouts, Little Friends Preschool and all who watched their electric meters go crazy when you lit up your houses for all of us to enjoy!

Nevada County is the best!

Pamela Raschke

Sierra View Manor