Thanks, NID

NID and its staff for their courteous, prompt, and professional response to our request that they mitigate vegetation on NID property adjacent to our home on Harmony Ridge. They did an outstanding job removing hazardous brush and trees. We hope that all public agencies will be as responsive in helping assure our community is fire safe.
Terry Marie Hastings and Tim Hollibaugh
Nevada City
