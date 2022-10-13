Terry McAteer: Vote for Lisa Swarthout
As Lisa Swarthout’s Planning Commissioner during her final years on the Grass Valley City Council, I was provided a unique vantage point to see Lisa in action. Her ability to study an issue and listen to various viewpoints before reaching a conclusion is a rare and, often, lost talent in this hyper-partisan society. She is particularly attuned to the impact of her decision making upon her constituency. Lisa is also tireless worker who gives 110 percent because she loves being a public servant. Nevada County and, in specific, Grass Valley is a wonderful place to live thanks to the decades-long work of Lisa Swarthout. She is very worthy of your all important vote for Nevada County Supervisor. Please join me in supporting Lisa.
Terry McAteer
Grass Valley
