Terry Lamphier: No comment

It was with sadness that I read The Union will no longer post comments except on Facebook. As a frequent contributor (thank you, Union!), I look forward to comments on my and other submissions – good and bad – as I’m interested in reactions as a guide to the temperament and awareness of our community on issues of the day.
In the past, I’ve seen comments from all across our nation, some vitriolic, many off-point, but all by those who took the time to think and respond. Yes, we can join data-sucking social media, where comments can get lost or overwhelmed by the anonymity of uninformed, misguided, scandal-mongering and cowardly purveyors of falsehoods, but at the cost of further unraveling our community fabric.
The Union offers something somewhat unique in newspapers these days – direct community involvement, via community submissions and comments. Try to get through to the San Francisco Chronicle (“yesterday’s news tomorrow!”) or the Sacramento Bee (big pictures, full page ads, magazine-style filler but little actual news) with any kind of regional commentary.
Your distinctive strength and, arguably your economic survival, is your direct community engagement; your ‘liability’ may be a business asset. Please reconsider!
Terry Lamphier
Grass Valley
