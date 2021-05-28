Terry Gallagher: Kudos to R.L. Crabb
Just wanted to express my gratitude for your editorial cartoonist, Mr. Crabb. He is a national treasure and we are so lucky to have him as part of our community. His cartoon from May 25 made me laugh out loud: including Mr. Magoo and Boris and Natasha brings happy memories from my youth, which seems to parallel his. I still have his cartoon about the events of the California primary in June, 1968 hanging on my wall. Hope he is part of your staff for many years to come!
Terry Gallagher
Nevada County
