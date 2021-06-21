Terry Boyles: Without honor, there is no America

There’s seems to be a growing conceit that, somehow, we (choose your identity) are what is America, and are not just responsible for, but are its greatness. The principles of self-determination and freedom of thought and speech are what coalesced the nation’s founders to start a war of independence. America is an idea, not a people. Not a culture.

A straightforward guide to the formation of a country guided by the rule of law, as determined by democratically-elected representatives, was drawn up by some of the most fertile minds of their age. The rule of law and respect for fair and open practice of choosing government officials, conducting business, while simultaneously maintaining the autonomy and privacy of the individual citizen, delineated in the mere 7,500 words of our Constitution.

All this only works when there’s a tacit agreement to abide the rules as laid out in the country’s charter. Individuals, politicians, businessmen … don’t make the rules nor interpret and enforce the laws of the land. They are only required to honestly, consistently, follow these strictures. Only the confidence that our compatriots are playing by the same standards allows our nation to thrive as no other.

We now are faced with a crisis of confidence that our leaders, our courts, our election officials, and our very neighbors are abiding by their sacred duty as citizens to uphold the law of the land and its spirit of fairness. We increasingly trust nothing, and no one, as we can no longer believe our eyes and ears bombarded as we are by a myriad of “truths.” Our responsibility as Americans begins and ends with honesty and honor.

Terry Boyles





Penn Valley